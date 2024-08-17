Union Hall’s Family Blueberry Tea, Sunday August 25

Union Hall opens its doors to invite one and all to this cherished annual family event, scheduled for Sunday, August 25th, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Bring your family and friends together in celebration of summer! New to the community? Bring your family and get to know your neighbours. Enjoy our freshly baked blueberry dessert along with a cold drink, hot cup of tea or freshly brewed Equator coffee.

Union Hall holds a special place in our hearts as a Registered Charitable Organization, serving as a gathering place since its construction in 1857. Throughout the years, it has been a lending library, a place of worship and a venue for family celebrations, meetings, and a variety of cultural and commercial events.

Today, thanks to the support of Mississippi Mills, The Hub and private donors, and the dedication of our volunteers, we continue to preserve and maintain this historic landmark that has touched the lives of so many. Please come out to see this historical gem in the heart of our community!

There is no charge for our Blueberry Tea, but any donations you would like to contribute are always welcome and greatly appreciated.

Make it a date for Sunday, August 25, 2-4 pm at Union Hall, 1984 Wolf Grove Road (at the corner of Tatlock Road). We can’t wait to meet you there!