Monday, April 22, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Answer to Diana’s Quiz – April 20, 2024

by Diana Filer The will of the...

Community Compost Composers is having a sale, May 11

The fun guys from Community Compost Composers...

Ascend seeks bookkeeper in Almonte

Small Town Living, Big City Opportunities Ascend...
LivingGardeningCommunity Compost Composers is having a sale, May 11

Community Compost Composers is having a sale, May 11

The fun guys from Community Compost Composers in Almonte have decided to have a compost sale on May 11, 2024 @ 4925 March Road in Almonte from 9:00 till Noon.

Planting season is upon us and what better time to incorporate some locally produced fungal dominant compost in your gardens. Are you starting seeds for your 2024 vegetables and annuals? Adding natural compost to your soil increases its microbial health and has many benefits including, helping your soil retain moisture, your plants resist disease, and helping your soil suppress weeds.  It has been proven that plants grown in a microbially healthy soil deliver a higher nutritional density.

We are offering 10L compost buckets for $20, and 2L bags of sifted compost @ 5$ that is great for starting your seeds, refreshing soil in household plants, deck gardens, and hanging planters.

While you are here we would love to show you how we make our fungal-dominant compost and how easy it is to make your own. We will be taking orders for our assembled bioreactors during the sale for those who are interested in this environmentally friendly way to add health to your soil and plants.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone