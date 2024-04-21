Community Compost Composers is having a sale, May 11

The fun guys from Community Compost Composers in Almonte have decided to have a compost sale on May 11, 2024 @ 4925 March Road in Almonte from 9:00 till Noon.

Planting season is upon us and what better time to incorporate some locally produced fungal dominant compost in your gardens. Are you starting seeds for your 2024 vegetables and annuals? Adding natural compost to your soil increases its microbial health and has many benefits including, helping your soil retain moisture, your plants resist disease, and helping your soil suppress weeds. It has been proven that plants grown in a microbially healthy soil deliver a higher nutritional density.

We are offering 10L compost buckets for $20, and 2L bags of sifted compost @ 5$ that is great for starting your seeds, refreshing soil in household plants, deck gardens, and hanging planters.

While you are here we would love to show you how we make our fungal-dominant compost and how easy it is to make your own. We will be taking orders for our assembled bioreactors during the sale for those who are interested in this environmentally friendly way to add health to your soil and plants.