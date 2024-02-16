Upcoming evnts from Learning Again in Almonte

From living a creative life to making peace with death, Learning Again in Almonte Explores some of life’s big questions in upcoming learning opportunities

In CREATIVE LIVES the myth of artist as recluse, squirrelled away in a garret, is blown wide open by local creatives whose artistic practices inform all the diverse projects that consume them. Sanjeev Sivarulrasa, Marina Raike, Mary Pfaff, Stephen Braithwaite and Chris Grosset will share their unique perspectives on creativity and the nature of inspiration. Through examining these practices, light will be shed on our community, our sense of belonging, and the collaborations and contributions that nurture the creative being in all of us as we discover ways to walk the creative path everyday.

Four talks over four weeks starting Friday March 1st

In MAKING PEACE WITH DEATH local grief and bereavement counsellor Barb Carroll will engage us in a refreshingly open, honest and even humorous approach to a subject that is often shrouded in taboo. Wide ranging topics such as inexplicable experiences around death, the impact of wills on beneficiaries, resolving relationship issues before death, and planning around your own death will provide valuable insights, practical strategies and larger life lessons that will better prepare you for one of life’s inevitabilities.

One evening lecture, February 28th from 7 to 9

Please go to learningagainalmonte.ca to learn more and to register.