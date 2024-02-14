Black Bass with Warm Rosemary-Olive Vinaigrette

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from Epicurious.com is a fast and delicious way to prepare fish. Pan-fry the fish and then add garlic, olives and rosemary. Add orange juice and stir. Divide fish and radicchio among plates and spoon the warm vinaigrette over. Cook’s note: I used branzino fillets instead of black bass.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used Jesse Tree kalamata olives, which are additive-free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons (30 ml) olive oil

4 4-5-ounce (113-141-g) black bass fillets, skin lightly scored

Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

3 tablespoons (45 ml) black oil-cured olives, pitted, coarsely chopped

1 tablespoon (15 ml) fresh rosemary leaves

½ cup (125 ml) fresh orange juice

1 small or ½ medium head radicchio, leaves torn into 1 ½-inch (3.8-cm) pieces (about 3 cups/750 ml)

Preparation:

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Season fish with salt and pepper and cook, skin side down, until skin is golden brown and crisp, about 5 minutes. Turn fish and add garlic, olives, and rosemary to skillet. Cook, stirring garlic, olives, and rosemary occasionally, until fish is opaque throughout, about 3 minutes. Add orange juice to pan and swirl to combine. Divide radicchio and fish among plates and spoon warm vinaigrette over top.

From Epicurious.com