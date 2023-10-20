Volunteers needed for ADHS Thundermuffin breakfast program 

Do you have an hour to spare on Mondays, Wednesdays and/or Fridays? Our breakfast program is looking for volunteers to prepare Thundermuffins for our students. The time begins at 7:00am and we are usually tidied up by 7:45. Vunerable sector criminal checks can be done online and paperwork is provided by the school. We’d love to have you join our amazing team of volunteers.

If you are interested or have any questions please contact Stephany Stamos our Food For Thought Coordinator.

stephany.stamos@ucdsb.on.ca