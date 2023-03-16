Home Hospice North lanark presents a free public education event: Understanding Dementia & Advance Care Planning

Please register soon if you’d like to attend this informative evening.

Wednesday, April 12, 2023

6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Understanding Dementia — what is it, what to look for, and how to help. We’ll help you learn coping strategies. When Alzheimer’s or dementia enters your life, life as we know it will never be quite the same ever again, for both the individual diagnosed and for that person’s loved ones and caregivers. The more we understand about this illness the better able we will be able to cope.

Robin Hull, Education and Support Coordinator with the Alzheimer Society Lanark Leeds Grenville will share lots of good information in the first half of this evening session.

7:45 to 9:00 p.m.

Advance Care Planning (ACP) is a process that encourages thinking and talking about your wishes for future health and personal care. By working through your wishes with your family

or friends, you can explain to others what is important to you. This can be especially important should you find yourself ill and unable to communicate. Thanks to the Canadian Hospice Palliative Care Association, an Advance Care Planning kit assists Canadians with planning their emergency and end-of-life health care wishes.

Two of our experienced facilitators will host this half of the evening.

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Location: Mississippi Mills Public Library, Almonte Branch, 155 High Street, Almonte

Registration: call 613-406-7020 or email emily@hhnl.ca

Registration deadline: April 5, 2023

Maximum attendance: 30