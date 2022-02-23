Volunteers sought for dye garden

The MVTM is pleased to announce that this spring it will be starting a dye garden, located at the Blakeney Project farm site. The museum is very grateful to the Blakeney Project for the allocation of 1000 square feet of land and access to structural facilities for the garden.

The dye garden project connects with the history of the area as the textile mills of the Mississippi Valley often had dye houses, however using chemical dyes. The wastewater from the chemical dyeing process ended up in the river daily, creating toxic conditions for wildlife and residents. The natural dye garden will address contemporary interest in natural dyeing processes, environmental conservation and will create exciting opportunities for education and activities for residents.

We are currently looking for volunteers: if you have experience growing plants from seed, enjoy gardening, weeding, have textile skills or any other skills to offer (you don’t need to have a green thumb!) please contact Melanie at m.girdwood@mvtm.ca.

This is a wonderful opportunity to volunteer and get active outdoors, for folks of any age!