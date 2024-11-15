What’s happening at Almonte United Church

On November 29th, Almonte United Church is inviting any and all movie buffs to attend the first of four movie showings in our Social Hall, located at 106 Elgin Street, Almonte . These will be happening between now and the end of June, 2025.

The first movie to be shown will be O Brother Where Art Thou. Show time is at 7:00pm and admission is by donation.

This is a community-wide event so please feel free to invite a neighbour or friend. The movies have been chosen to appeal to a broad range of people however there are adult themes from time to time. Finally, as hosts we will do our best to re-create an authentic, movie-worthy, hot dog and popcorn menu (only the price will only be $1 rather than $12, sorry!). Looking forward to to seeing you there.

On November 30th all are invited to come to the Almonte United Church’s Christmas Market in our Social Hal. The Market will open at 10 am and run until 2 pm.

We will have tins of homemade Christmas cookies for sale and Christmas Gift Baskets for everyone on your list. Family, friends, teachers, neighbours, young and old we will have a gift basket for them. Avoid the Christmas shopping rush, come and visit us on November 30th! See you there.