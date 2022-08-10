Yard of the Week, August 10 2022

This week’s Almonte & District Horticultural Society’s ‘Yard of the Week’ goes to 7 Clay Street. Under the canopy of a beautiful mature tree, the front yard is full of annuals and perennials among the thoughtful landscaping featuring large rocks and a brilliant peacock sculpture. The owner calls her floral design a “patchwork” of deep pink impatiens, lime green heuchera and blue cranesbill geraniums.

Nominations for ‘Yard of the Week’ will be accepted all summer. Send your nominations to adhsmailbox@gmail.com. Please note that the garden must be visible from the street.