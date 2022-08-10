Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Thai-Style Shrimp with Fresh Basil

by Susan Hanna This recipe from Farm Girl...

Yard of the Week, August 10 2022

This week’s Almonte & District Horticultural Society’s...

FOR SALE: Various tiems

Avantglide chair   Fairly new $600 or best...
LivingGardeningYard of the Week, August 10 2022

Yard of the Week, August 10 2022

This week’s Almonte & District Horticultural Society’s ‘Yard of the Week’ goes to 7 Clay Street. Under the canopy of a beautiful mature tree, the front yard is full of annuals and perennials among the thoughtful landscaping featuring large rocks and a brilliant peacock sculpture. The owner calls her floral design a “patchwork” of deep pink impatiens, lime green heuchera and blue cranesbill geraniums.

Nominations for ‘Yard of the Week’ will be accepted all summer.  Send your nominations to adhsmailbox@gmail.com. Please note that the garden must be visible from the street.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone