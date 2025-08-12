Yard of the Week, August 12 2025

The prize for the ninth week of the Almonte & District Horticultural Society’s ‘Yard of the Week’ goes to 141 Glen Abby Court, Pakenham. This lush garden is stunning with lots of eye-catching colours and textures. Shrubs and trees frame the expansive lawns bringing variety and interest. Well worth the drive to admire and be inspired.

If you would like to nominate a garden within Mississippi Mills area for ‘Yard of the Week’ send the address to adhsmailbox@gmail.com. Please note that the garden must be visible from a public street or sidewalk.