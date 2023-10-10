Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Farm tour, dinner/dance, and balloon rides, October 14

Get all those fall feelings in Mississippi...

Easy Garlic Parmesan Buffalo Chicken Wings

by Susan Hanna This recipe from Half Baked...

Holly Ann Schroeder — obituary

Schroeder (Radwanski),  Holly Ann Passed away peacefully at...
The BillboardYoga classes at Centre for Creative Living

Yoga classes at Centre for Creative Living

Yoga Classes with Amelia Ah You:  Fall Session for 10 weeks.

Amelia has practiced meditative movement for over four decades. She combines gentle and fluid movements that are breath-centred.  These movements are influenced by Yoga, QiGong and Somatics. She encourages everybody to explore their own practice at their own level with a sense of humour, curiosity, compassion and an open heart.

Amelia’s training: YTT-200 Akhanda Yoga (Bodhi Tree Yoga), and certified to teach Yin Yoga (Bodhi Tree Yoga) and Restorative Yoga (Sudah Lundeen), and practiced TaiChi 108 form and 24 form and Qigong with Bob Robertson in Almonte.

Location: St. Paul’s Anglican Church Hall, Almonte

Class time: Friday Mornings beginning Oct 14

Fee: $110

Registration and payment of fee:  https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/733817386557?aff=oddtdtcreator

Please note:  Subsidies are available through the Centre For Creative Living:  cfcl@stpaulsalmonte.ca.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone