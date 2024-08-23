Saturday, August 24, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

‘Bank investigator’ scam targeting Eastern Ontario

EDITOR'S NOTE: We received this press release...

2021 Mazda CX-30 items for sale

1) Four winter tires Nitto NT-SN2 215/65R16...

Bridgestone Turanza Tires 225/50R/RF 18/95V – Run Flat Tires

Tires have about 400km on them. Drove...
Classified Ads2021 Mazda CX-30 items for sale

2021 Mazda CX-30 items for sale

1) Four winter tires Nitto NT-SN2 215/65R16 98T BSW
2) Four all weather mats
3) Two roof bars with locks

$350.00

Please call 613 621-5379 if you’re interested.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone