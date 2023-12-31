2024 IS A NEW YEAR! Why Not try Gentle Yoga & Balance 50+

As you age it is more important than ever to maintain and improve your strength, flexibility and balance – all of which are critical to living an active and independent life!

We work gently to increase the range of motion and strength in shoulders, back, hips, knees and legs; to develop better balance through several postures, while building core and breath awareness. The classes are designed for people who might have some physical challenges, be recovering from an injury, or just realize that their strength, flexibility and ability to balance have changed over time. Props, including blocks, yoga straps and a chair are available. We end the class with a relaxing guided meditation.

The level 1 class is best suited to those with little or no yoga experience. The level 2 classes are for those who have some experience in yoga or a regular fitness practice.

Location: Almonte Old Town Hall (3rd Floor Auditorium)

Dates: Wednesdays, Jan 10 – Feb 7 (5 classes)

Time: 9:30 – 10:30 AM (level 2): 11:00am – 12:00pm (level 1)

Cost: $15 per class or $65 for 5 class series

Register: alisontait5@gmail.com or (613) 292-9446

Please indicate which class you prefer…Space is limited!

I am a fully certified (ERYT-200, RYT 500) yoga teacher with over 10 years of yoga teaching experience. My goal is to make the practice of yoga accessible and enjoyable to students of all ages. I teach regularly at Beyond Yoga in Kanata and the Olde Forge Community Centre in Ottawa …and now, in my new hometown – Almonte!

“May we have the courage to always keep up and the wisdom to always let go”