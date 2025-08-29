3-bedroom apartment for rent

Beautiful 3-bedroom apartment in wonderful location

This beautiful apartment is ideally located, steps from the hospital and Mark’s Lookout (end of Martin Street, overlooking the Mississippi River). A short walk to the unique shops and cultural landmarks of downtown Almonte. Everything has been fully renovated; ceilings, walls, floors, plumbing and electricity have all been updated. It is equipped with in house laundry and new stainless steel appliances. The large south-facing windows flood the apartment with natural light, while the east-facing windows look onto a beautiful mature crab apple tree (pictured below). This stunning apartment is one of a kind, not to be missed.

$2375.00 (includes heat, air conditioning and parking)

Please email friendlytownrentals@gmail.com or call 613 452 1014 for more information or to set up a viewing.