North Market – a culinary gem

by Edith Cody-Rice

Who knew? We have a Michelin star worthy restaurant in Almonte.

A little more than a week ago, I took a visiting Swiss friend there for supper on the recommendation of friends. Absolutely blown away and I determined to review this gem of a restaurant that has been here from just before the Covid pandemic.

The Ottawa Citizen got there first though. Owner Rick Herrera told me during supper that the restaurant had never been reviewed, but that has changed. Last Thursday Peter Humm of the Ottawa Citizen published a glowing review, more complete than anything I could offer as he sampled many more dishes from the menu of a dozen offerings. https://ottawacitizen.com/life/almonte-restaurant-north-market

I have known co-owner Amanda Herrera as a gifted caterer for at least 10 years. A talented, innovative largely self taught chef, she and her husband Rick Herrera bought Palms, the casual little coffee shop on Mill Street in Almonte, seven years ago, shortly before the Covid pandemic. Even though they had to pivot to take out during Covid they were innovative, offering organic and natural wines that cannot be obtained from the LCBO, and delicious frozen foods.

They are principally known as a luncheon spot but three nights a week – Thursday to Saturday – they offer a gourmet supper, small plates of exquisite food, much of it from their garden behind the restaurant. When my friend and I sampled it on that Thursday night, we selected from the short menu: chilled roasted red pepper soup ($8), silky chicken liver mousse brulée with Earl Grey raisin, sprouts and crostini ($16) and grilled and chilled asparagus with yogurt, dill, lemon and toasted pepita ($14). All a thrill for the palate. My guest, who has dined around the world immediately identified this as food worthy of the finest restaurants. The food was accompanied by a delicious dry cider for my guest and a glass of light tasty not available elsewhere wine for me.

It was a find, if one can say that about a restaurant that has been sitting in plain sight for seven years. Get ready for flocks of foodies who will trek out to Almonte to sample the menu after the Ottawa Citizen endorsement.

Open: Tuesday and Wednesday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Monday