Friday, October 4, 2024
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Art show opening in CP this week: “Storytime” at The Art Hub

There's a different offering at The Art...

Auction sale in Clayton, Saturday

Auction sale in Clayton on Saturday October...

ConnectWell seeks Medical Receptionist

Position Title: Medical Receptionist Program: Community Health Centre Location:...
Your StoriesA gift of butterflies

A gift of butterflies

Something fantastic happened to me last week. While visiting the Print and Framing Shop near RBC I was waiting to have a few photos laminated. I was admiring photos framed on the other side of the shop that were for sale.

One in particular caught my attention, a small frame about 5×12 with butterflies in the picture. All had prices except this one. The owner, Carmen, came inquiring if I needed help. I said I might be interested in this picture and how much would it be; Carmen looked behind and was surprised as there was no price on it.

I said, ”It must be a sign that I should buy it.” Then I mentioned that I had lost my daughter to cancer when she was 40 and she had a special bond with butterflies. We chit-chatted a bit more together, Carmen and I empathized with each other. She looked at me and said, “I would like to offer this picture to you.”

I cried, and said that I could not accept such a gift but would make a donation to somewhere of her choice. What a wonderful experience! I just wanted to share it with our lovely community.

Lise Gibeau

Related

Family Pride

The Dream

A Margaret Duncan reflection

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone