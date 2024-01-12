Saturday, January 13, 2024
“Eat Prey Love: The Secret Lives of Spiders” — January 18

Nature Talk – Thursday, January 18, 2024

The January meeting of the Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists will feature a Nature Talk entitled “Eat Prey Love: The Secret Lives of Spiders”.  Meetings are held at the Almonte United Church at 106 Elgin Street in Almonte.  Meetings begin at 7 pm, with doors open and coffee, tea and treats available starting at 6:30 pm.  Masks are optional.  

The talk will be presented by Dr. Catherine Scott, an arachnologist and behavioural ecologist.  Catherine believes that there are far more reasons to be fascinated by spiders than to fear them.  In her talk she will highlight their remarkable strategies for predation and defense, the critical role that they play in food webs, and their weird and wonderful mating and parenting habits.

The Nature Talks series is one of the benefits of MVFN membership.  There is an admission fee of $5 for non-members.  New members are always welcome.  The MVFN membership year extends from April 1 to March 31 of the following calendar year.  To join (or renew) your membership, please go to our website, mvfn.ca, and click on the JOIN ONLINE section to complete the membership form. 

