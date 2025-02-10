A note from Jo and Ray

I (Jo) have lived at 264 William for 51 years and brought up three children (all very successful). I was on my own until Ray joined me in 1988, so that was a big change for both of us. With our move to Orchard View, at least Ray will have no more snow blowing, grass cutting or general fixing of things, and, at nearly 94, he does deserve a break.

On Monday, Bob & Vicky Bassett hosted a marvellous party for us with almost all of the William Street residents. It really was rather emotional.

Some memories of our friends:

Our closest neighbours John & Katie liked to throw things over the fence and all was promptly returned! John will be happy to not get calls when we have heavy things to lift or leaky taps to fix. What great neighbours!

Mary & Mauro, who said I would get a ride in ‘The Beast’ when is if fixed; sorry, I will not be much help but I will make sure Mary has a steady supply of dead geraniums!

Jake & Rosemary were always there when we needed help and I needed to be picked up… sometimes literally!

Jim, who never asked me to go sailing with him and Allison who is super fit.

Ken, whose noisy red truck that would wake up the neighbourhood and who liked to honk his horn at a little old lady going into the post office.

Bev, I will definitely be over on the right side of town to have a cup of tea!

Rick & Lissie, always busy but made a great cup of coffee with Baileys and apple pie. Rick, I promise to come and fix your roof; just not yet.

To our neighbours from Country Street, they will definitely be missed – Jeff and Sian.

But, it is the great people of William Street we will miss the most.

We will be just across the river at #15, 219 Paterson Street and we will expect lots of visitors when we get settled!

Thank you again and much love, from Jo & Ray.

Jo Scissons and Ray Woito