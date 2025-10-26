Monday, October 27, 2025
A note of thanks

Almonte’s friendliness shone through during Wednesday morning’s heavy rain. Returning from downtown my walking partner and I were caught unprepared in the morning downpour. Thoroughly soaked as we passed Naismith Memorial school on King Street we were graciously offered an umbrella by an unknown woman. She advised her home was just across the street and we could later return it. Being close to our homes we declined her kind offer. Without her umbrella she herself would most certainly have been thoroughly saturated, even as she dashed the short distance home.

Our sincere thanks to the unknown woman for her caring and considerate offer.

Al Jones, Almonte

