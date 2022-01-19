Hundreds of magazines are now FREE via the library’s Overdrive Libby app and your library card. Read your favourites on your phone, tablet or desktop computer.

eMagazines are always available, no need to place holds. Watch this one minute info-video, to see how easy it is to borrow magazines:

https://overdrive.wistia.com/ medias/rt10r6qbtb

The list of magazines / access is here on Overdrive: https://odmc.overdrive.com/ search?query=magazine

To get the Libby app for the easiest access on your mobile device, go to: https://www.overdrive.com/ apps/libby/

And other news: The library now offers easier access to French eBooks &eAudiobooks for all ages! Visit the EXPLORE tab at the library’s new catalogue: https://missmills. bibliocommons.com/

Please email or call the library, if you have any questions or requests!

Almonte branch: almontelib@missmillslibrary. com 613-256-1037

Pakenham branch: pakenhamlib@missmillslibrary. com 613-624-5306