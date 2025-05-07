Roasted Fish with Peas and Radishes

by Susan Hanna

This lovely spring meal from NYT Cooking combines succulent salmon or trout with sautéed radishes and peas. While the fish is roasting, sauté radishes in butter and oil. Then add water, peas, capers, miso and mustard and cook until the peas are tender. Add more butter, season and stir in fresh dill.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Use butter without colour or preservatives. Green Giant frozen peas, Unico capers, Smart Miso white miso and President’s Choice Old-Fashioned Dijon Mustard are all free of additives. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

4 (6-ounce/170 g) skin-on salmon or trout fillets

¼ cup (60 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and black pepper

3 tablespoons (45 ml) unsalted butter

2 bunches radishes, halved

1 ½ cups (375 ml) fresh or frozen peas (no need to thaw)

2 tablespoons (30 ml) drained capers

1 tablespoon (15 ml) white miso

1 teaspoon (5 ml) Dijon mustard

¼ cup (60 ml) chopped dill or parsley

Preparation:

Heat oven to 425 degrees F (218 degrees C). On a rimmed baking sheet, coat salmon with 2 tablespoons (30 ml) oil, season lightly with salt and pepper and arrange skin-side up. Roast until fish is just opaque throughout and cooked to medium, 8 to 10 minutes. Meanwhile, in a large nonstick skillet, melt 1 tablespoon (15 ml) butter in remaining 2 tablespoons (30 ml) oil over medium-high. Add halved radishes, season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden and slightly softened, about 8 minutes. Add 1 cup (250 ml) water, the peas, capers, miso and mustard, and cook, stirring to dissolve the miso and mustard, until peas are tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Add remaining 2 tablespoons (30 ml) butter and simmer until a light sauce forms, about 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and stir in dill. Divide vegetables among plates or shallow bowls and top with salmon. Spoon pan sauce on top and serve warm.

From NYT Cooking