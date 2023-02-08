Roasted Shrimp Panzanella

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from Ina Garten’s new cookbook Go-To Dinners is perfect for lunch or a light dinner. Make croutons in the oven and then roast shrimp on the same sheet pan. Make the dressing and combine cucumber, bell peppers, tomatoes, red onion, capers, croutons and shrimp in a large bowl. Add vinaigrette to moisten and then add arugula, feta and more vinaigrette. Cook’s note: I used romaine lettuce instead of arugula and I peeled the cucumber. Instead of shrimp, you could use cooked chicken, salmon or steak.

Serves 6.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used Ace Bakery bread, which typically does not contain preservatives. Look for frozen shrimp that uses only salt as a preservative. I used Eden Organic red wine vinegar, President’s Choice Old-Fashioned Dijon mustard, Unico capers and Tre Stelle feta. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

4 cups (1L) diced (1 inch/2.5 cm) bread from a country loaf, crusts removed

1 cup (250 ml) good olive oil, divided

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 lb (454 g) 16-20 count shrimp, peeled and deveined

¼ cup (60 ml) plus 2 tbsp (30 ml) red wine vinegar

1 tbsp (15 ml) minced garlic

1 tbsp (15 ml) Dijon mustard

1 cucumber, unpeeled, seeds removed and ¾-inch (1.9-cm) diced

1 yellow bell pepper, cored, seeded and ¾-inch (1.9-cm) diced

1 red bell pepper, cored, seeded and ¾-inch (1.9-cm) diced

1 pint (475 ml) red cherry or grape tomatoes, halved through the stem

½ medium red onion, thinly sliced into half-rounds

¼ cup (60 ml) capers in brine, drained

3 ounces (85 g) baby arugula

½ lb (227 g) feta or ricotta salata, ¾-inch (1.9-cm) diced

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 400 F (204 C). For the croutons, place the bread on a sheet plan, drizzle with 2 tbsp (30 ml) olive oil, sprinkle with ½ tsp (2.5 ml) salt and ¼ tsp (1.25 ml) black pepper, toss together and spread out in one layer. Bake for 10 minutes, tossing once, until lightly browned. Transfer to a bowl and set aside. Dry the shrimp. On the same sheet pan (no need to wash it) toss the shrimp with 2 tbsp (30 ml) olive oil, 1 tsp (5 ml) salt and ½ tsp (2.5 ml) black pepper. Spread out and roast for 7 minutes, until just pink and firm. Set aside Meanwhile, in a 1-cup (250 ml) glass measuring cup, whisk together the ¼ cup (60 ml) vinegar, the garlic, mustard, 1 tsp (5 ml) salt and ½ tsp (2.5 ml) black pepper. While whisking, slowly add the remaining ¼ cup (60 ml) olive oil and set aside. In a large bowl, combine the cucumber, bell peppers, tomatoes, red onion, capers, croutons and shrimp. Pour enough vinaigrette over the mixture to moisten. Add the arugula, feta and the remaining vinaigrette and toss lightly. Sprinkle with the remaining 2 tbsp (30 ml) vinegar and extra salt and serve at room temperature.

From Ina Garten’s Go-To Dinners