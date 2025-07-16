Nigella’s Favourite Potato Salad

by Susan Hanna

This potato salad from Nigella Lawson is a nice change from the mayo-based version. Steam small potatoes and make the dressing. Slice the cooled potatoes in half and toss with the dressing. Add pickles, capers and herbs and toss again. Serve topped with more fresh herbs.

Serves 6.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used Sunshine Farms organic dill pickles, Unico capers, Allen’s cider vinegar and President’s Choice Old-Fashioned Dijon mustard. All are free of additives. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

2 lbs (900 g) small potatoes

3 1/3 tbsp (50 ml) canola oil

4 tbsp (60 ml) sliced dill pickles, plus 2 teaspoons (10 ml) liquid from the jar

3 tablespoons (45 ml) capers, plus 1 teaspoon (5 ml) liquid from the jar

1 teaspoon (5 ml) apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon (5 ml) mustard

Freshly ground pepper

2 tablespoons (30 ml) roughly chopped fronds of dill, plus some more little fronds left whole

2 tablespoons (30 ml) chives (finely chopped)

Preparation:

Steam the potatoes for about 45 minutes, or until soft when pierced with a small fork. Tip the water away and sit the cooked potatoes over the still-hot pan beneath, without a lid on top of them, to dry out for 5-10 minutes, though you can easily leave them there for longer. While the potatoes are steaming, get on with the dressing by pouring the oil, the liquid from the jars of pickles and capers, the vinegar and mustard into an empty jar and shaking together. Do whisk together in a bowl if you prefer. Get out a large mixing bowl and transfer the cooked potatoes to it, cutting them in half lengthways as you do so. Then grind pepper very generously on top. Give your dressing a good final shake before you pour it over the potatoes and then toss gently to mix and leave the potatoes for 10-15 minutes, until just about warm but certainly not hot. Add the sliced pickles and capers, plus most of the chopped dill and chives and toss again. Taste for seasoning. Add more vinegar, pickle or caper liquid if you want more sharpness. Turn out into a serving bowl and scatter the rest of the dill and chives on top.

From Nigella Lawson