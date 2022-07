On July 16, 2022, recognized Canadian artist Blair T. Paul, AOCADU, OSA will be offering an acrylic painting workshop at the beautiful Mill of Kintail Gatehouse from 12-5 pm.

This workshop is geared to painters at all levels so don’t hesitate to join this great group today by emailing blairpaul1479@gmail.com to register.

The cost is only $110 for five hours of quality instruction by a professional artist.