Home Hospice North Lanark Presents an Advance Care Planning Online Event, April 20, 2021

What is Advance Care Planning? It is a process of reflection and communication; a time for you to reflect on your values and wishes, and to let your future substitute decision-maker(s) know what kind of health and personal care you would want in the future if you were unable to speak for yourself. Life can change in an instant! It is the best gift you can give your loved ones.

Video call, no cost

Tuesday, April 20, 2021 from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m.

There will be a short presentation about Advance Care Planning, and then two guest speakers will discuss the topic from their perspectives. A Q&A will follow the speakers and a list of resources will be provided at the end.

Our two guest speakers are no strangers to Advance Care Planning. Through the vital jobs they have in our community, they know first-hand the importance of having those essential discussions with loved ones.

Jaclyn Drynan, BScN, RN, is Patient Care Manager of Emergency Departments and Intensive Care Units, as well as the Trillium Gift of Life Organizational Lead with the Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital.

Hannah Larkin, MSW, RSW, is the Integrated Manager of Patient Flow, Almonte General Hospital and Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital. Hannah is also on the Board of HHNL.

RSVP by Friday, April 16 to deanna@hhnl.ca

You will need a computer, smartphone or tablet to view the seminar.

A web link will be emailed to you along with instructions for joining the video call.