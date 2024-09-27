Al Lunney — obituary

LUNNEY, James Alphonsus “Al”

January 2, 1941 – September 24, 2024

Peacefully at the Ottawa Civic Hospital, at the age of 83. Al was the loving husband of the late Mary Jerene “Jeri” (née Doherty) for 57 wonderful years. Proud father of Michael, Carole (Andrew Hayes), and Stephen. Cherished grandfather of Conor and Julia Hayes.

Born to Edward and Elizabeth (née O’Neill) Lunney on a farm in Pakenham, Al was the sixth son of a close-knit family of eight children. He was predeceased by his siblings Gerard (the late Madeleine), John (the late Peggy), Tom, Edward (the late Yvonne), Frank (the late Margaret), Sister Mary (CSJ), and Betty Ann.

Al spent 32 years at Ottawa Hydro, rising from meter reader to Director of Human Resources, where his people-first approach left a lasting impact. Following his retirement, he served his community as Mayor of Mississippi Mills from 2003 to 2010 and as Warden of Lanark County in 2007. Al was also involved in many local organizations, including the Almonte Hospital/Fairview Manor Board. Al will be remembered for his warmth, his humor, and his unwavering love for his family and community.

Al’s family would like to thank the staff at the Civic Hospital geriatric ward and intensive care unit for their care and support.

Friends may call at the

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.,

127 Church Street, Almonte,

on October 1, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter Celestine Church, Pakenham, on October 2, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Indian Hill Cemetery, with a reception to follow in St. Andrew’s United Church Hall (Pakenham).

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation or the St. Peter Celestine Church Building Fund would be appreciated.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com