Alan Smith — obituary

Smith, Alan Curtis

(Former Employee of Coady’s Car Care)

Passed away unexpectedly on April 7, 2022 in his hometown of Almonte.

Alan

Of Almonte, Ontario, In his 47th year.

Cherished by his two children Damian and Courtney. Loved by his parents Wanda and the late William. Survived by his siblings Charlene and Robert. Fondly remembered by his aunts, uncles, relatives and friends. Donations in memory of Al may be made to the Ottawa Heart Institute.

Should you wish to attend Al's visitation please e-mail the funeral home for details at crgamblefuneralhome@bellnet.ca. A Celebration of Al's Life will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 11am in the Gamble Chapel

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com