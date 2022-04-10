Sunday, April 10, 2022

A volunteer-run newspaper for Mississippi Mills, Ontario, and area

Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content

Alan Smith — obituary

Smith, Alan Curtis (Former Employee of Coady’s Car Care) Passed...

‘It’s Our War’ at North Lanark Regional Museum

This year visit the North Lanark Regional...

FOR SALE: Silverado rim and tires; white pine

Summer tires and mags off 2014 Silverado. No...
ObituariesAlan Smith -- obituary

Alan Smith — obituary

Smith, Alan Curtis

(Former Employee of Coady’s Car Care)

Passed away unexpectedly on April 7, 2022 in his hometown of Almonte.

Alan

Of Almonte, Ontario, In his 47th year.

Cherished by his two children Damian and Courtney.  Loved by his parents Wanda and the late William.  Survived by his siblings Charlene and Robert.  Fondly remembered by his aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.  Donations in memory of Al may be made to the Ottawa Heart Institute.

Should you wish to attend Al’s visitation please e-mail the funeral home for details at crgamblefuneralhome@bellnet.ca.  A Celebration of Al’s Life will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 11am in the Gamble Chapel

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

 Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone