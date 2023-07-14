Allan Arthur — obituary

Arthur, Allan B.

1944-2023

It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Al. He passed away peacefully in hospital with family by his side on Tuesday July 11, 2023. Allan leaves behind his loving spouse Marion Metcalfe, as well as, his loving sons Cory (Karine), Alain, Kirk, Robert, and his stepchildren Kris (Shannon), Mindy (Adam). Very much-loved Pappy of Samuel and Braelynn. Survived by Sisters Kathryn (Stuart) and Lynda. Predeceased by parents Samuel & Agnes and Brother Ronald. He will be sadly missed by the Arthur family, Metcalfe family and his many friends.

Al will be remembered for being a hard-working man, for lending a hand to anyone and the love he had for his family.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Rossi and the staff at Almonte General Hospital for their true kindness and compassion.

Graveside service at his final resting place will be at 1pm on Friday, July 21, 2023 at Auld Kirk Cemetery and reception to follow from 2pm-5pm at the Almonte Legion.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Almonte General Hospital or Parkinson’s Society would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com