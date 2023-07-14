Friday, July 14, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

District 7 Senior Games winners, 2023

The District 7 local games for the...

Temporary closures in both local emergency departments this weekend

The Emergency Department at Carleton Place &...

Almonte House and Garden Tour blossoms into successful fundraiser

The Almonte House and Garden Tour, held...
ObituariesAllan Arthur -- obituary

Allan Arthur — obituary

Arthur, Allan B.

1944-2023

It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Al. He passed away peacefully in hospital with family by his side on Tuesday July 11, 2023. Allan leaves behind his loving spouse Marion Metcalfe, as well as, his loving sons Cory (Karine), Alain, Kirk, Robert, and his stepchildren Kris (Shannon), Mindy (Adam). Very much-loved Pappy of Samuel and Braelynn. Survived by Sisters Kathryn (Stuart) and Lynda.  Predeceased by parents Samuel & Agnes and Brother Ronald.  He will be sadly missed by the Arthur family, Metcalfe family and his many friends.

Al will be remembered for being a hard-working man, for lending a hand to anyone and the love he had for his family.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Rossi and the staff at Almonte General Hospital for their true kindness and compassion.

Graveside service at his final resting place will be at 1pm on Friday, July 21, 2023 at Auld Kirk Cemetery and reception to follow from 2pm-5pm at the Almonte Legion.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Almonte General Hospital or Parkinson’s Society would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone