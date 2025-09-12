Almonte Civitan apple pie and crisp day

Fall is in the Air – And so is the Smell of Fresh Apple Pie

After a hot summer, we’re welcoming the cool nights and the vibrant colours of fall, and that can only mean one thing:

It’s Apple Pie time at the Almonte Civitan!

This year, we’re not only making our famous Apple Pies, but we are also offering homemade Apple Crisps.

The pickup date this year is Thursday September 25th at the hall between 11am and 6pm. The pies are $20.00 and the crisps are $16.00. All proceeds go directly back into supporting our local community, so your purchase makes a difference!

You can pay when you order online or phone orders may be paid by cash, debit or credit at the hall when you pickup your order.

Ways to order:

Phone: Patricia Spencer @ 613-256-1082

Friends: Contact any Civitan member

On-Line www.almontecivitan.com/shop

Order now and enjoy the sweet taste of fall — while supporting a great cause!