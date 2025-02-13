Almonte Community Friendship Luncheon, February 18

Almonte Community Friendship Luncheon is coming up on TUESDAY February 18th, 2025, at noon in the social hall of Almonte United Church.

Volunteers from several of our churches and the community come together to provide a light lunch of soup, sandwiches and homemade desserts on the 3rd Tuesday of the month from October to May.

Cost is $10 per person.

Any money left after expenses are paid is donated back to the community. In 2024 we donated funds to the healthy snack programs in all four Almonte schools as well as to the Lions Club/Carebridge Christmas hampers