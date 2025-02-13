Thursday, February 13, 2025
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Pakenham Horticultural Society celebrates 100 years

Look who’s turning 100! The Pakenham Horticultural Society...

Breakfast at the Legion, February 15

At the Almonte Legion Eggs to Order, Hash Browns, Bacon,...

Almonte Community Friendship Luncheon, February 18

Almonte Community Friendship Luncheon is coming up...
The BillboardAlmonte Community Friendship Luncheon, February 18

Almonte Community Friendship Luncheon, February 18

Almonte Community Friendship Luncheon is coming up on TUESDAY February 18th, 2025, at noon in the social hall of Almonte United Church.

Volunteers from several of our churches and the community come together to provide a light lunch of soup, sandwiches and homemade desserts on the 3rd Tuesday of the month from October to May.

Cost is $10 per person.

Any money left after expenses are paid is donated back to the community. In 2024 we donated funds to the healthy snack programs in all four Almonte schools as well as to the Lions Club/Carebridge Christmas hampers

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone