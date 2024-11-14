The BillboardAlmonte Community Friendship Luncheon, November 19 Almonte Community Friendship Luncheon, November 19 November 14, 2024 Almonte Community Friendship Luncheon, at 12 noon on Tuesday November 19th, 2024 in the social hall of Almonte United Church, Elgin Street. $10 per person. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Christmas Village at Orchard View, November 30 November 8, 2024 The 100th Anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force: Reflections on the Past, Present, and Future November 13, 2024 Support the Angel Tree and Christmas Food Hamper campaigns November 13, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Christmas Village at Orchard View, November 30 November 8, 2024 Almonte Community Friendship Luncheon, November 19 November 14, 2024 Christmas amaryllis Huntingtons Disease fundraiser November 14, 2024 The 100th Anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force: Reflections on the Past, Present, and Future November 13, 2024 Estate sale November 16-18, Fitzroy Harbour November 13, 2024 Support the Angel Tree and Christmas Food Hamper campaigns November 13, 2024 From the Archives Piping crude oil through Mississippi Mills: What do we know? What should we know? Littering – A global scourge TYPS interviewed by CBC's "In Town and Out" radio show Woman dead in White Lake Road motorcycle crash Gardening in Almonte: Lots of Volunteer Opportunities! Curious crowd attracted to Venus Transit event Stir-fried pork, green beans, and red bell pepper with gingery oyster sauce Yard of the Week