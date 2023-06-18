Monday, June 19, 2023
Almonte House and Garden Tour, Saturday, June 24

Who doesn’t enjoy looking at other people’s homes and gardens? What better way to spend a summer day, get inspired, support two local charities and take part in a local Bicentennial event? On the Almonte House and Garden Tour you’ll be able to see seven of Almonte’s most interesting homes and three outstanding gardens, while supporting the Almonte General Hospital–Fairview Manor Foundation and the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum.

Tickets include complimentary light refreshments donated by Orchard View by the Mississippi, a tour of Orchard View by the Mississippi, and free admittance to the Textile Museum, located at 3 Rosamond St. E. in Almonte.

Saturday, June 24, 10 a.m. To 5 p.m.

Tickets: $40

To pre-order your tickets, call the MVTM at 613 256-3754 or email curator@mvtm.ca. They’re also for sale at:

  • The Mississippi Valley Textile Museum
  • Baker Bob’s
  • Hummingbird Chocolate

