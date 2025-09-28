Almonte in Concert 2025-2026 Season Is Back

And tickets are selling fast!

Another season, another lineup of exceptional artists ready to fill your world with the joy of music. Discover new favourites, revisit timeless masterpieces, and enjoy beloved classics. This year, there’s something for every ear and every heart to enjoy! `

Join Us This Season — Tickets and Passes are now on sale!

Visit our website almonteinconcert.com for full details on each concert and purchase your passes.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of live music in the historic Almonte Old Town Hall. We can’t wait to share this unforgettable season with you!

Purchase your tickets at ticketsplease.com