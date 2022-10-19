Almonte in Concert is back with five stellar concerts! 

Be sure not to miss this first concert of the season

Beethoven Rebooted

Is presented by VC2: Amahl Arulanandam and Bryan Holt. This cello duo have been captivating audiences with their performances of classical masterworks, unknown gems, and boundary-pushing music. This programme includes works of cellist and composer friends of Beethoven, composers who followed Beethoven’s example, and VC2-commissioned works inspired by these benchmark cello sonatas.

Join us on Saturday, October 29, 2022, 7.30 pm at Almonte Old Town Hall.

For ticket purchase and information about our 2022-2023 concert season visit almonteinconcert.com