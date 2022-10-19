Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

“Cold Edge of Heaven” — book review

I am not much of a reader....

Sketchy Santa — Take Two!

Humm Team Productions is delighted to announce...

“The Battle of Pakenham: What Really Happened,” November 9

Join the North Lanark Historical Society online...
Arts & CultureAlmonte in Concert is back with five stellar concerts! 

Almonte in Concert is back with five stellar concerts! 

Be sure not to miss this first concert of the season

Beethoven Rebooted

Is presented by VC2:  Amahl Arulanandam and Bryan Holt.  This cello duo have been captivating audiences with their performances of classical masterworks, unknown gems, and boundary-pushing music.  This programme includes works of cellist and composer friends of Beethoven, composers who followed Beethoven’s example, and VC2-commissioned works inspired by these benchmark cello sonatas.

Join us on Saturday, October 29, 2022, 7.30 pm at Almonte Old Town Hall.

For ticket purchase and information about our 2022-2023 concert season visit almonteinconcert.com

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone