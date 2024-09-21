Home Hospice North Lanark seeking new board members

Home Hospice North Lanark is seeking new board members to fill upcoming vacancies as current members come to the end of their terms.

In order to accurately represent our community, we invite people from all areas of North Lanark, backgrounds, cultures, age groups, genders, and abilities to apply.

Skills and Strengths

These are the skills and strengths we are looking for in prospective Board members:

Appreciate and be committed to the mission of the Be able to fulfill the time commitment These include preparing for and attending monthly Board meetings (except for December, July and August). Participate in at least one Committee of the Board, and have the time available for the preparation, and attendance at, meetings as necessary. An ability to think strategically, with strong problem-solving An understanding of a charitable organization’s structure, challenges and financial Bring to the table ideas and guidance and be able to present these with Be able to work with a wide range of personalities with respect and

We are currently seeking new board members with skills in areas such as fundraising, grant writing, finance, healthcare, administration, and leadership. While we don’t expect one person to have all these skills, we encourage individuals with experience in any of these areas to consider joining us and contributing to our mission.

As all HHNL programs are provided free of charge to clients, caregivers and members of the community, and because we do not receive sustainable government funding for our HHNL programs, we rely heavily on fundraising. It would be an asset if prospective Board members are well connected in the community and could provide access to community members able to respond to our fundraising needs. We serve Almonte, Carleton Place, Appleton, Clayton, Beckwith, Blakeney, Pakenham, and surrounding areas.

About HHNL

We provide support, assistance with navigating the healthcare system, and advocacy for adult clients who have received a life-limiting or terminal diagnosis, and/or those who care for them. Bereavement support and public education also fall within our mandate.

If you are interested in joining our Board, please send a letter outlining your interest and qualifications by October 24, 2024. Attention: Jan Watson, Chair of the Board of Directors, Home Hospice North Lanark at Chair@hhnl.ca, or Box 787, Almonte, ON K0A 1A0.

For information about HHNL, please visit www.hhnl.ca