Gruyère, Chive and Prosciutto Scones

by Susan Hanna

This scone recipe is from The Baker in Me by one of my favourite food writers, Daphna Rabinovitch. These savoury scones are great for breakfast or a snack and they freeze well. Combine your dry ingredients and cut in butter. Add buttermilk, egg, cheese, prosciutto and chives. Mix until moistened, place dough on a clean surface and knead into a moist ball. Pat down into a rectangle and cut into 12 triangles. Bake for 16-18 minutes or until scones are golden and baked through. Cook’s note: I used green onions instead of chives.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Use unbleached flour and butter and cheese that do not contain colour. Use prosciutto cured in salt with no added preservatives, or bacon preserved with celery salt instead of nitrites. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

2-1/3 cups (582 ml) all-purpose flour

1 tbsp (15 ml) granulated sugar

1 tbsp (15 ml) baking powder

½ tsp (2.5 ml) salt

½ tsp (2.5 ml) ground black pepper

½ cup (125 ml) cold, unsalted butter, cut into cubes

¾ cup (187.5 ml) cold buttermilk

1 cold large egg

¾ cup (187.5 ml) shredded Gruyère

½ cup (125 ml) chopped prosciutto or cooked bacon

¼ cup (60 ml) chopped chives

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 400 F (200 C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and black pepper in a food processor fitted with blade attachment to combine ingredients. Add butter and pulse until butter is cut into small pea-sized chunks. (Alternatively, use a large bowl to mix everything and use a pastry cutter or two knives to cut butter into pea-sized chunks.) Transfer mixture to a large bowl. In a small bowl, whisk together buttermilk and egg. Pour over flour mixture along with cheese, prosciutto and chives. Toss with a fork until mixture is thoroughly moistened. Some flour may not be fully incorporated, that’s OK. Transfer dough to a clean work surface and knead gently until dough just forms a moist, cohesive ball. Pat dough down to a rectangle that is 8-by-5-inches (20-by-12-cm) long and 1-inch (2.5-cm) high. With a knife or pastry cutter, cut rectangle in half lengthwise. Cut each half into 6 triangles. Transfer scones to lined baking sheet. Bake in centre of oven for 16 to 18 minutes, until scones are golden and baked through. Cool scones on a wire rack for at least five minutes before serving. Makes 12 scones.

From The Baker in Me by Daphna Rabinovitch