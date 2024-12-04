Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Greek Zucchini Fritters with Garlic Yogurt

by Susan Hanna

This tasty recipe from Food and Wine would be perfect for your next meatless Monday. Blend yogurt, lemon zest and juice, garlic, salt and pepper to make a sauce. Grate and drain zucchini and mix with eggs, scallions, herbs, feta, panko, salt and pepper. Form into patties and refrigerate for a half hour. Coat patties with more panko and then fry for a few minutes on each side. Cook’s note: I didn’t have yogurt so I made the sauce with mayonnaise, lemon juice and capers. I also omitted the garnish.

Serves 6.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Use a yogurt that is free of additives, such as Astro brand. I used Krinos feta. Most brands of panko are additive-free; check the label to make sure. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

Garlic yogurt

  • 1 cup (250 ml) plain whole-milk strained (Greek-style) yogurt
  • ½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) grated lemon zest plus 2 teaspoons (10 ml) fresh lemon juice
  • 1 garlic clove, grated (about 2 teaspoons/10 ml)
  • ½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) kosher salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon (0.6 ml) black pepper

Zucchini fritters

  • 2 pounds (900 g) zucchini
  • 1 teaspoon (5 ml) kosher salt, divided
  • 2 large eggs
  • 3 medium scallions, thinly sliced (about ¾ cup/187 ml)
  • 3 tablespoons (45 ml) chopped fresh dill
  • 3 tablespoons (45 ml) chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 2 tablespoons (30 ml) chopped fresh mint
  • 7 ounces (200 g) Greek sheep-milk feta cheese, crumbled
  • 1 ½ cups (375 ml) panko, divided
  • ½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) black pepper
  • ½ cup (125 ml) vegetable oil, divided

Additional ingredients

  • Capers, fresh dill sprigs, and chopped tomatoes, for garnish

Preparation:

  1. Stir together yogurt, lemon zest and juice, garlic, salt, and black pepper in a medium bowl. Cover and let stand at room temperature to allow flavours to meld, about 1 hour.
  2. Meanwhile, shred zucchini using the large holes of a box grater. You should have about 2 cups (500 ml). Stir together zucchini and ½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) salt in a large colander. Set aside, and let drain until zucchini release liquid, 10 to 15 minutes. Bundle zucchini in a clean kitchen towel, making sure to squeeze out as much liquid as possible.
  3. Whisk eggs in a large bowl; whisk in scallions, dill, parsley, and mint until combined. Stir in drained zucchini, feta, 1 cup (250 ml) panko, black pepper, and remaining ½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) salt until panko is evenly distributed. Divide mixture into 12 balls; form each ball into a 2 ½-inch (6.35-cm) patty. Place on a large, rimmed baking sheet; refrigerate, uncovered, 30 minutes.
  4. Preheat oven to 200 F (93 C). Place a wire rack inside a second rimmed baking sheet and set aside. Place remaining ½ cup (125 ml) panko in a medium-size shallow bowl. Remove patties from refrigerator, and coat tops and bottoms in panko, pressing lightly to adhere. Heat 2 tablespoons vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium. Add three patties to skillet; cook until golden brown on each side, two to three minutes total. Transfer patties to prepared baking sheet; keep warm in preheated oven. Repeat cooking process with remaining patties. Garnish fritters with capers, dill sprigs, and chopped tomatoes. Serve with garlic yogurt.

From Food and Wine

