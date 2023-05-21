Almonte Lawn Bowling open house, May 27

Lawn bowling is a game well suited to people who want to play outdoors, with men/women in a friendly supportive environment. It is a relatively simple game to learn with elements of bowling, curling and shuffleboard.

You throw a slightly weighted ball called a “bowl” on a closely cropped lawn service called a “green”, trying to hit a small ball called a “jack”. You play on a team with 2, 3 or 4 and take turns throwing up to 4 bowls. Bowls thrown closest to the jack by the same team are counted at the end of each end.

Games consist of 8 or 10 “ends”.

The physical demands of the sport are moderate and if required, we have devices to assist with picking up and rolling the bowls.

Comfortable clothing/closed-toe shoes and a set of bowls is all that is required. Bowls are available at the Club at no cost to the lawn bowler.

Still interested but not sure? We offer a 2-week trial for anyone to see if this sport is a good fit for them. 1st-year membership is $95 and subsequent years’ membership is $138

Please join us this coming Saturday, May 27th to observe, learn the game and have some fun.

See you on the greens!