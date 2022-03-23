Almonte Lecture: Why the best don’t come out on top

You might be the best candidate, and yet, you somehow missed the mark. There must be a reason. The March 25 Almonte Lecture by Warren Thorngate might have the answer for you.

Warren Thorngate has extensive knowledge of social science and has studied the phenomenon of winning and losing. Considering all the contests of modern life from elections to Olympics, his talk will feature the various factors contributing to the outcome of competitions of all sorts.

The Almonte Lecture can be enjoyed in the comfort of your own living room via Zoom. Register at no cost at www.almontelectures.net . Friday, March 25 at 7:30 you can join the group for the lecture followed by a Q&A. This lecture series relies on the generosity of participants, and donations are always welcome.

