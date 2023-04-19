Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Almonte’s Don Vaughan retires from job as ‘heart and soul’ of Colgate U hockey team

Don Vaughan, who was born and raised in Almonte and played minor hockey here, has retired from his three-decade job coaching men’s hockey at New York’s Colgate University. A recent story from the university said:

After 30 years as the heart and soul of Colgate Men’s Hockey, head coach Don Vaughan has announced he is retiring from behind the bench. 

Vaughan, the nation’s third-longest tenured Division I head men’s hockey coach, has been at the helm of the Raiders since 1992. He leaves with 470 victories, making him the winningest coach in program history. His feats include six 20-win seasons, four NCAA tournament berths, and two ECAC Coach of the Year awards. 

“It has been a privilege for me to have served as head coach of the Colgate men’s hockey program for 30 years,” said Vaughan. “It is hard to believe that so many years have passed since Colgate Athletic Director Mark Murphy ’77 gave a young assistant coach this opportunity in 1992.”

Read the full article: https://colgateathletics.com/news/2023/4/18/vaughan-retirement.aspx

 

