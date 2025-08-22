Almonte’s Fibrefest celebrates its 30th anniversary!

Almonte, ON- Come on out to the scenic town of Almonte on September 6 and 7 to celebrate the wonderful world of fibre arts at the 30th Annual Fibrefest! Taking place at two locations, the John Levi Community Centre and the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum, admission to Fibrefest is $5 per day and grants access to both sites. With 80+ vendors from across the province and beyond, there’s no better place to stock up on amazing supplies for your textile hobby, and shop for finished clothing, accessories, and art! Skilled local artisans will demonstrate spinning, knitting, and more. Be sure to check out the Museum’s first ever Sheep to Shawl competition. Watch on Saturday as teams go from a sheep’s fleece to a completed shawl in a single day, and come back on Sunday to see their creations judged and auctioned off! There will also be a sheep scavenger hunt for the first 30 kids through the doors both days, with a tasty treat at the end.

This year, there’s a wide variety of workshops to experience! Don’t miss the opportunity to learn felting, spinning, basketry, weaving, and more with the guidance of talented teachers. Workshops will be running from September 3 to 12 at both the Community Centre and Museum. Advance registration is required, and some workshops may require that you bring your own supplies, so make sure to check out www.mvtm.ca/whats-on/fibrefest/ and sign up early!

Alongside Fibrefest, the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum will be displaying two temporary exhibits. “On Paper”, created by Toronto-based artist Susan Warner Keene, manipulates handmade paper, a traditional vessel for communication, to express how we physically embody our experiences. “here are some flowers to remember me by” is a multimedia and textile exhibit by Canadian-Cypriot artist Alexia-Leana Kokozaki. Drawing on imagery from the ongoing political conflict in Nicosia, the capital of Cyprus, Kokozaki seeks to create a connection to the grandfather she never met.

This year’s Fibrefest will be full of high-quality artistry and exciting learning opportunities! Beat the lines and get your tickets online at mvtm.ticketsplease.ca/fibrefest/.

Quote

“We’re incredibly excited to be celebrating our 30th Fibrefest. It’s a unique celebration of Almonte’s textile history and continued commitment to the fibre arts. We’re grateful to the local community, volunteers, and supporters that have empowered us to reach 30 years and grow in ways we never could have imagined.”

– Michael Rikley-Lancaster, Executive Director/Curator, Mississippi Valley Textile Museum