Answers to Diana’s Quiz – May 3, 2025

1. Prime Minister Mark Carney was born in Fort Smith. NWT. He is 60 years old.

2. The poem ‘Jacques Cartier’, which begins “In the seaport of St Malo ’twas a smiling morn in May….” was written by Thomas Darcy Magee, an Irish Canadian politician, a Father of Confederation who was assassinated by the Fenian Brotherhood at the age of 43.

3. The Gallie Living Suture was developed at Toronto General Hospital by Dr W E Gallie and his associates. It is made of body fascia and is used mostly to repair hernias.

4. Jai alai is a high speed game which involves bouncing a ball off an enclosed wall. It is a form of Basque pelota. Jai alai means ‘merry festival’ in Basque.

5. Son Doong cave in Vietnam is to date the largest cave in the world, measuring 38.5 million cubic metres.