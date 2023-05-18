Thursday, May 18, 2023
Annual Alpha Male Yard Sale, May 20-22

 Tools (hand, power, auto) lawn mowers, chain saws, camping and fishing, gardening, appliances…

Guy stuff only.

May 20, 21, 22   9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Clayton Village, across from the General Store.

 Follow Signs. Bring Cash.

