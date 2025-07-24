Thursday, July 24, 2025
Arts & CultureAnnual Multicultural Supper a success in its second year.

Annual Multicultural Supper a success in its second year.

by Edith Cody-Rice

Guests sample food at the long table on Mill Street

The annual multicultural supper, held this year on July 18,  is a free potluck supper organized by The Inclusion Project in partnership with Mississippi Mills Bicycle Month and the Town of Mississippi Mills. Attendees are encouraged to bring a dish to share, along with their own dishes and cutlery. Lower Mill Street in Almonte was closed for the event and tables set up along the street.

The Mississippi Mills Inclusion Project is a community organization of local volunteer residents and business owners with a vision to foster a more vibrant, multicultural, and inclusive community for all.

Mississippi Mills Bicycle Month promotes cycling in the area, connecting cyclists with local resources and promotes events happening during bicycle month which takes place in June of each year (This event was originally scheduled for late June).

Sankofa Cultural Troupe performing West African dance

The potluck featured a live cultural performance of West African dance by the Sankofa Cultural Troupe. 

Organizer Sanjeev Sivarulrasa, representing The Inclusion Project, commented that there was a great turnout on a beautiful Friday evening on Mill Street for the second annual Multicultural Potluck. “We had approximately 150 people attend, bringing delicious food and desserts from many parts of the world. A great way to connect with friends and neighbours and get to know each other. The Sankofa Cultural Troupe captivated the crowd with their West African dance performances. Definitely a success, with attendance slightly higher than last year”.

Jeff Mills representing Mississippi Mills Bicycle Month agreed that it  was success. He stated that there were many volunteers who came to help set up and tear down. “The weather was sunny and warm but not too hot, the food healthy, delicious and plentiful, the dancer performers a delight, and the guests filled our long table that wound its way along Mill Street. In the spirit of old time community events, one would say, ‘a good time was had by all'”.

