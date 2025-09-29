Ansers to Diana’s Quiz – September 27, 2025

1. Air Inuit’s main route is Nunavik in Northern Quebec, Nunavut, NWT, and. It was established in 1978 with one plane, a de Havilland Beaver aircraft. It operates domestic, charter and cargo services, headquartered now in Montreal, but its main operating base is Kuujjuaq Airport at Fort Chimo in Northern Quebec.

2. The 2025-6 Winter Olympics will be held in Milano/Cortina, Italy

3. Best City in the world for 2025 is Copenhagen, Denmark, named by The Economist Magazine’s intelligence unit.

4. Guantanamo Bay, still a US detention facility, is a seaport in southeastern Cuba.

5. The source of tapioca is the cassava root,