Answer to Diana’s Quiz, September 7 2024

ANSWERS

1. A bandicoot is a small mouselike marsupial native to Australia and to islands in Pacific Oceania.

2. The Leviathan was a monstrous sea creature mentioned in the Book of Job in the Bible. usually along with the Behemoth, another biblical monster.

3. Michelangelo sculpted the statue of David at the Accademia in Firenze.

4. There are about 70 indigenous languages in Canada, falling into 12 distinct groups.

5. A mountain has to be 300 meters, or 980 feet highh, higher than any other outgrowths alongside that land.