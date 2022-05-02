Monday, May 2, 2022

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – April 30, 2022

by Diana Filer

1.  It’s the Morris Dancers who perform in Toronto every year on May Day.
2.  A trudgen is a swimming stroke that evolved out of the sidestroke..  When one arm is out of the water, the legs spread apart, and as the arm comes down, the leg on that side gives a sharp kick.  It is also known as the Racing .or East India Stroke.
3.  Ski slope colours indicate the difficulty of a particular ski run.  Green is the colour for beginning skiers, followed in difficulty by blue, red and black.  A double-black diamond ski slope is the most difficult.
4.  A large group of whales is a gam, a pod being a smaller group…..
5.  Lapis Lazuli is the most common stone in a friendship ring.

