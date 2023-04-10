Answers to Diana’s Quiz – April 8, 2023

1. Jade City is in northern British Columbia on the Stewart Cassiar Highway, in a region rich with jade. It had 26 permanent residents at last recorded count.

2. Easter comes from the Anglo-Saxon word Eostre, a pre-Christian fertility goddess. Only German and English Catholic writings refer to Easter as Easter…In the Orthodox Church Pascha officially means Passover, and all other Catholic countries refer to the celebration as a form of the word Pascha, Resurrection Sunday.

3. An electrome is a novel term referring to the totality of all ionic currents of any living entity.