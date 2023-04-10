Monday, April 10, 2023
Answers to Diana's Quiz – April 8, 2023

Human Trafficking in Our Backyards – Presentation at the May 6 Conference

Registration for Almonte Tennis Club now open

Answers to Diana's Quiz - April 8, 2023

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – April 8, 2023

by Edith Cody-Rice

1.  Jade City is in northern British Columbia on the Stewart Cassiar Highway, in a region rich with jade.  It had 26 permanent residents at last recorded count.
2.  Easter comes from the Anglo-Saxon word Eostre, a pre-Christian fertility goddess.  Only German and English Catholic writings refer to Easter as Easter…In the Orthodox Church Pascha officially means Passover, and all other Catholic countries refer to the celebration as a form of the word Pascha, Resurrection Sunday.
3.  An electrome is a novel term referring to the totality of all ionic currents of any living entity.
4.  The word clink, when it is a synonym for ‘jail’, derives from the jail on Clink Street in London.  It was located there until riots in the late 18th century closed it down.
5.  In the Ukraine, an oblast is a territorial administrative division.  There are 24 oblasts in Ukraine.

