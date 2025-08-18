Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Promoting cycling in Almonte

by Bill Eggertson A recent report estimates that...

Marion Cavanagh — obituary

Cavanagh (nee McGill), Marion Kathleen It is with saddened...
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 16, 2025

by Diana Filer

1.  Humphrey Bogart started the original Rat Pack group.  The name came from Bogart’s wife, Lauren Bacall.  After Bogart died in 1957, Frank Sinatra took over.
2.  John Kim Bell is Mohawk, born in the Province of Quebec.  He is known as the world’s first indigenous music conductor.  His firs.t job was conducting Broadway musicals.  His credits are lengthy in many fields:  he is currently Chairman of ONGold, a Canadian gold mining and exploration company.
3.  Sir Robert Borden, our 8th Prime Minister from 1911 to 1920, is pictured on the Canadian Hundred Dollar bill.
4.  Dihydrogen monoxide is simply the chemical name for ‘water’.
5.  Champagne powder is a light and fluffy snow, excellent for skiing.

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

