by Diana Filer

1. Humphrey Bogart started the original Rat Pack group. The name came from Bogart’s wife, Lauren Bacall. After Bogart died in 1957, Frank Sinatra took over.

2. John Kim Bell is Mohawk, born in the Province of Quebec. He is known as the world’s first indigenous music conductor. His firs.t job was conducting Broadway musicals. His credits are lengthy in many fields: he is currently Chairman of ONGold, a Canadian gold mining and exploration company.

3. Sir Robert Borden, our 8th Prime Minister from 1911 to 1920, is pictured on the Canadian Hundred Dollar bill.

4. Dihydrogen monoxide is simply the chemical name for ‘water’.

5. Champagne powder is a light and fluffy snow, excellent for skiing.