Play4dads.ca hospital lottery 4th early-bird draw delayed by one week

The play4dads.ca hospital lottery early-bird draw scheduled this Friday, May 27 at Levi Home Hardware for a full suite of Milwaukee cordless power tools is being delayed by one week.

The draw for this 4th early-bird prize and the 5th early-bird prize, the Backyard Trim and Hair Cut Bundle, will now both take place at noon, Friday, June 3, at Levi Home Hardware.

The draw has been delayed because Levi Home Hardware staff is busy helping community members with tools and materials to aid with the massive cleanup taking place as a result of the severe storm that swept across the region Saturday, May 21. The draw is also being delayed because many residents are without power and therefore unable to participate in purchasing tickets online.

This delay will not affect the other draws including the grand-prize draw for a CFMOTO 600 ATV. All proceeds benefit the AGH FVM Foundation. Thank you to everyone who has already purchased tickets.

More information is available at www.play4dads.ca (LL#1245945)